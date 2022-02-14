Gujarat, February 14: A shocking incident has come to light from Mahisagar district where a 17-year-old girl student was allegedly raped by a man in Santrampur on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Dilip Pagi, a resident of Vena.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim is a class 12 student and had gone to school on Saturday to take an exam. After the exam, when she was walking back home, the accused approached her on a bike and offered her a lift. Later he took the girl to an abandoned place and sexually assaulted her. Ahmedabad Shocker: Science Teacher Rapes Student Over Four Years; Arrested.

As per the reports, the survivor told the accused that she would tell her parents about the incident, infuriated after hearing this, the accused tried to strangulate her and hit her head with a stone leaving her unconscious. The accused left the spot but the survivor gained consciousness after some time and reached home. Rajasthan Shocker: Class 11 Girl Student Gangraped By School Teacher, Two Others In Jodhpur; 1 Arrested.

Upon reaching home, the girl shared her ordeal with her parents and subsequently approached the police to file a complaint. Based on her complaint, the police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act, The accused was arrested on Sunday and the girl is under medical treatment as she was brutally thrashed by the accused, said the police.

