Ahmedabad, May 2: In a shocking incident, a man in Gujarat attacked his girlfriend with acid after she refused to stay with him. Reports inform that a case has been registered by Sola police against the man for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid to the woman. The accused, identified as Hitesh Solanki, a resident of Ranip, allegedly threw a corrosive liquid, likely to be acid on the face of the woman and also on her hand, reports informed.

According to a report by TOI, the 33-year-old woman, a resident of Sola, stated that Solanki attempted to throw a corrosive liquid, most likely acid, on her face and tried to cause harm to her. Giving details about their relationship, the woman said that she had met the 39-year-old man when she went to Kaligam for a library course. She added saying that the two fell in love and Hitesh told her that his family would not accept the relationship. Gujarat Shocker: Cousins in Love End Life by Laying Down on Railway Track Fearing Society Would Not Accept Their Relationship.

Describing her ordeal, the woman said Hitesh married her in court and kept her at a separate house. During her stay there, she found out that Hitesh was already married and had two kids. Knowing this, the woman divorced him and started staying with her parents. At present, she was staying as a paying guest and Hitesh used to follow her and harass her and tried talking to her, pleading to her to be with him. He told her he could not live without her.

When she refused to listen to him, Solanki took her to a silent spot on SG Road and tried to convince her. As the complainant refused, Hitesh took out a bottle and threw an acid-like liquid on her face. She pushed him away during which the acid fell on her hand. While she shouted for help, the man left her at the spot and ran away.

The complainant claimed that she somehow reached SG Road and was rescued by a police vehicle who took her to a hospital. The woman has filed a complaint against Hitesh under Section 326 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (causing grievous hurt by use of acid).

