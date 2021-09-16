Ahmedabad, September 16: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where a woman alleged that her husband deprived her of sex after their marriage. Reports inform that the 23-year-old woman from Danilimda filed a complaint with the Women’s Police (East) in connection with this matter. According to a report by TOI, the woman said that whenever she asked for sex, her husband thrashed her brutally and later abandoned her in August.

In her complaint, the woman stated she got married to the 25-year-old man according to the wishes of her family on February 27 this year. The woman alleged that soon after their marriage, her husband and in-laws began harassing her for not bringing dowry. She said after 10 days of her marriage, her husband deprived her of sex. Gujarat Man, Having Extramarital Affair, Deprives Wife of Sex for 2 Years, Thrashes and Abuses Her; Case Registered.

The woman stated in her complaint that her husband told her that he did not like her appearance, and he would have sex with some other woman and behaved very strangely with her. Upset over her husband's behavior, she had left his house on August 1 after which her family members and her in-laws made a compromise and sent her back to her husband’s house. She has harassed again after she returned to her husband’s home and her husband abandoned her on August 8 and left her at her parents’ place.

