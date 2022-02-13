Junagarh, February 13: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner In Gujarat's Junagarh district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Urmila Solanki. The incident took place in the forest area near Bhavnath Taleti area of the district. Jadhav's body was recovered from the forest area on Friday. The accused, 32-year-old Mansukh alias Tino Jadhav, was arrested by the police on Saturday. Maharashtra: Newly Married Woman Found Murdered in Her Flat In Virar.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman was in a relationship with Jadhav for the past 10 years, and they both started living together in Rajkot almost four years ago. The woman's body was reportedly dragged for about 10 feet, and her left hand was missing. As per the police, the hand might have been eaten by a wild animal.

Jadhav suspected that Urmila was having an affair, due to which the couple had quarrels over the issue. The accused was also pressurising Urmila to abort the baby. Reportedly, Jadhav was also arrested in the past for bootlegging. A complaint was registered by Urmila's mother, Bhavna Solanki. Telangana Shocker: Woman Murdered on Suspicion of Performing Black Magic in Bheem Asifabad.

In the complaint, Bhavna stated that Urmila had come to stay with her when she was three t- four months pregnant. On February 8, the accused had come to her place and took Urmila along with him to Junagarh. However, when Bhavna called Urmila, but her phone was switched off. Even Jadhav's number was unreachable.

As per the report, Urmila's younger sister Kajal met Jadhav at Rajkot civil hospital. He told Kajal that she would return home soon. When Urmila did not return home, her mother approached the police. Jadhav was then taken into custody, and during the questioning, he confessed to his crime.

According to the police, the accused took Urmila to Diu and then they went to Junagarh. Jadhav then reportedly took Urmila to the forest of Bhavnath, telling her that they were going for going prayers at a shrine. "In Bhavnath, Jadav rebuked Urmila for having an affair, following which the duo had a heated argument. Jadav stabbed Urmila about half a dozen times, killing her on the spot," reported the media house quoting Deputy Commissioner of police (zone-1) in Rajkot Pravin Kumar as saying. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

