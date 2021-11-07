PALGHAR: The naked body of a newly married 24-year-old woman was found in a flat in Virar in Palghar district on Saturday morning according to a report in TOI. The body was found soaked in blood. The wrists of the women were found slit. The woman priya had married Amar Kamble on October 21 and had been staying with him since then. Police officials have said that after recovering the body two teams were formed during the day to solve the murder case. Maharashtra: Woman Murdered By Relative Due to Dispute Over Money In Nashik; Accused Absconding

Her husband Amar Kamble, a contractual BEST bus driver deployed in Bandra was working on the night shift when the murder took place in their third floor flat. When he returned in the morning he found his wife’s naked body lying on the ground with her wrist veins slit.

Police are trying to identify if it is a murder or a suicide. The mother of the deceased Ashwini Lotekar has submitted a complaint alleging that her daughter has been murdered. A case has been registered against unknown persons.

In another case, an 80 year old woman was found murdered in Nalasopara East on Saturday afternoon. The police have registered a murder case against unknown persons. The deceased, who has been identified as Wali Shivshankar, lived alone in her house. Police said she has been hit on her head with blunt objects. Further investigations are on.

