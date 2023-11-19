Vadodara, November 19: Unknown individuals kidnapped a woman police constable on Saturday morning, November 18, from Mota Habipura village in the Dabhoi taluka of the Vadodara district in Gujarat. This is the second kidnapping of the cop in the last five months. For over a year, Constable Mani Chaudhary was romantically involved with her partner, Saddam Garasiya. They had reportedly made a friendship pact, or "maitri karar."

Garasiya filed a complaint at the Dabhoi police station, claiming that his relationship with Chaudhary has led to marital discord with his wife. The wife, who is currently residing with her father along with her two children, accused Garasiya and his family of subjecting her to physical and psychological abuse. Gujarat Shocker: Man Attempts Suicide After In-Laws ‘Kidnap’ His Wife in Ahmedabad.

For the last three or four months, Chaudhary had been living with Garasiya and his parents at their home in Mota Habipura. Garasiya stated that two separate doors were used by an unknown group of individuals to enter his home on Saturday morning at about 7.30 am. While several of the accused had baseball bats and sticks in their hands, one had a sharp-edged weapon.

Garasiya said that they had abducted Chaudhary and beaten him and his father. He said he could not identify any of the individuals since they had covered their faces. Garasiya said he did not see when Chaudhary was taken away by force in a vehicle. Gujarat Shocker: Man Accuses In-Laws of Kidnapping His Wife Over Love Marriage in Banaskantha, FIR Lodged.

AM Patel, the deputy superintendent of police for the Dabhoi division, stated that while efforts were being made, Chaudhary has not yet been located.

Chaudhary was kidnapped in July as well, but she was able to elude her abductors near Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The police escorted her back to the Desar police station in Savli taluka of Vadodara district when she arrived at the Neemuch police station.

