Rajkot, May 8: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly murdered her live-in partner and then burnt his body over suspicion of an affair in Maruti Nagar of Rajkot. The incident took place on Friday evening. The accused, Asha Chauhan, was arrested on Saturday. The son of the deceased was also detained by the cops and his involvement in the murder is being investigated, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the deceased, Rakesh Adhiyaru (49), works as a security guard at a jewellery showroom. The incident came to light when the neighbours alerted the cops about the fire in the house. The deceased's brother suspected Chauhan of murdering Adhiyaru. Delhi Shocker: Auto Driver Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Tughlakabad Extension Area.

During the interrogation, the accused tried to mislead cops by cooking up a fake story. She told the cops that three masked men entered the house, set ablaze Adhiyaru on fire, and then locked their house from outside. However, she later confessed that she hit Adhiyaru on the head and burnt his body to destroy evidence.

