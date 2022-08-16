Gurugram, Aug 16: At least four persons were killed and two others injured along the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) near Sidhrawli village after a truck overturned and collided with an Innova car in Gurugram on Tuesday at 1.40 a.m., police said.

According to the police, a woman and three men died on the spot in the mishap while two others are critically injured and have been admitted to a private hospital.

The incident took place when six persons, including the driver, were returning in the Innova car from Udaipur to Noida after a trip. Manipur: 4 Dead, 5 Injured As Truck Rams Into House.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept in a mortuary while the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment, police added.

The police said all the deceased were employed with a private company in Noida.

"We have informed the deceased's families and injured. Proceedings for registering an FIR is underway," said Inspector Ajay Malik, Station House Officer, Bilaspur police station.

