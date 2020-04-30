Gurugram Administration Seals All Borders of The District From May 1 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

Gurugram (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

Gurugram, April 30: The Gurugram district administration on Thursday announced to seal all the borders of the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The notification issued by the administration will come into force from 10 AM on May 1. As per the order, the strict measures will be taken to curb cross-movement across all the borders of the district. Haryana Makes Travelling Passes Must For Gurugram, Faridabad After Anil Vij Blames Delhi For Coronavirus Spread.

The district authorities can only allow "purely transit logistics movement" of essential or non-essential items on the national or the state highway but will not be allowed to halt within the territories of Gurugram. According to the order, people working in companies outside Gurugran, but are residents of the district should pursue their management to arrange accommodation so as to prevent the cross border movement.

Gurugram Administration;s Order:

Gurugram District administration has issued notification for enforcing stricter measures through curbs on cross-movement across all borders of the district from 10 AM on 1st May 2020. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/504xr0Yjdh — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Only ATM vans, LPG and oil containers, Ambulances and vehicles carrying food and other essential services having restricted movement pass will be allowed to enter the district. As per the order, any violation of the order shall invite criminal proceedings under relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Gurugram Man Hangs Himself to Death Hours After Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

The decision was taken after the number of infected patients with coronavirus crossed 50. Earlier in the day, three more people were tested positive for the deadly virus. Out of the three people, two women are paramedical staff at the Civil Hospital, while the third is a man who is also a paramedical staffer at Medanta Medicity, reported The Times of India.

There are currently 98 active cases in Haryana. Till now, 310 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, out of which 2019 have recovered. Three people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.