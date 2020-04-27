Haryana Makes Travelling Passes Must For Gurugram, Faridabad After Anil Vij Blames Delhi For Coronavirus Spread

Vehicles being checked during coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

Gurugram, April 27: The Haryana government has decided to restrict travel between Delhi and its satellite cities of Gurugram and Faridabad to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Those travelling between the cities, including healthcare workers and essential service providers, will need special passes from the government starting Tuesday, a report said. The state has sealed two borders - Sonipat and Jhajjar - with Delhi. Coronavirus Live Tracker of India.

"So far we have only sealed Sonipat and Jhajjar borders with Delhi. Gurgaon and Faridabad borders have been tightened but not sealed yet," Haryana police chief Manoj Yadava was quoted by NDTV as saying. The Uttar Pradesh government had also introduced similar restrictions in Noida and Ghaziabad which share borders with Delhi. The development came after Haryana Health Minister said many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana have become "corona-carriers". How to Apply Online For Curfew Pass to Travel During Coronavirus Lockdown in Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Delhi And Other Cities.

"I appeal to Delhi Chief Minister that stay arrangements of people who work in Delhi should be made in the national capital itself. They should not be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing COVID-19 cases here. Many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana are corona-carriers," Anil Vij told news agency ANI. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also slammed the Delhi government over cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin Markaz.

"We examined and cured 120 Tablighis who had entered Haryana from the national capital. A sizeable number of cases linked to New Delhi have been found in the state. The cases of Delhi Police constable, staffers and health workers of New Delhi hospital are among examples of this," the Haryana minister said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday objected to the Haryana minister's comments.

"It is not right to say so. Many people in Delhi work in the areas along the border of the national capital and vice versa," Jain said. Haryana has so far reported 289 coronavirus cases, including three deaths. At least 176 patients have recovered from coronavirus.