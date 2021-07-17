Gurugram, July 17: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old deaf and dumb girl was allegedly raped by a man in Gurugram's Chakkarpur area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday at around 7 p.m. when the victim was playing outside her house.

The accused Ram Pravesh and Kishan of the same locality abducted the victim on their bike and took the girl to an isolated place near her house where Ram Pravesh raped her after consuming liquor. The accused after two hours dropped the girl near her home and fled the spot. Uttar Pradesh Horror: One-and-a-Half-Year-Old Girl Raped by Man in Mau on Pretext of Buying Her Chocolates.

The complainant had informed the victim's family about the abduction of the victim that the duo accused had abducted the girl when the family members failed to find her, the complainant told the police. The accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The circumstances indicated that she was raped, police said. On a written complaint of the victim's parents, the police lodged an FIR against the accused duo under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector-29 police station," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said. A probe is on in the matter, Boken said adding, that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

