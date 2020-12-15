Gurugram, December 15: In view of the surge in Covid cases in the district, the Gurugram administration on Tuesday asked all private and public hospitals to reserve 35 per cent of their total bed capacity in ICU/ventilator for corona patients.

The data of the available beds will have to be uploaded on the platform 'onemapggm.gmda.gov.in' of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) by the hospitals. The order was issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897 and sub-section-2 of the Disaster Management Act-2005. COVID-19 Vaccine: States Gear Up for Vaccination, Receive 41,000 Deep Freezers, 45,000 Ice-Lined Refrigerators.

"We have asked all the hospitals to provide services including human resources and logistics, i.e., doctors, paramedical staff, medicine, ICU, ambulance, etc. Apart from this information about the number of patients and available beds, etc., will be updated on a daily basis on the GMDA platform," said Amit Khatri, District Magistrate Gurugram. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

The district on Monday recorded 197 fresh coronavirus cases. One death was also reported from the city, taking the district's Covid toll to 332, officials said. The health department also said out of 332 deaths, 259 died due to comorbidities.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 54,802, according to the official daily health bulletin, including 2,156 active cases.

