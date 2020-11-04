Gurugram, Nov 4: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly shot at in the head from a close range and critically injured by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants while she was travelling in a sport utility vehicle along with her friend who escaped unhurt, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was admitted in the ICU of a private hospital here whereas the three accused are yet to be arrested, police added. Gurugram: Dabangs Chop Off Nose of Dalit Girl in Chakkarpur Village.

Police said victim Pooja Sharma was driving along with her friend Sagar Manchanda (29) from Ram Nagar in Haridwar district when the crime allegedly took place on the Southern Peripheral Road near Sector 65 around 11.15 pm on Tuesday.

Manchanda currently resides at Sector 40 in Gurugram and both are colleagues at a private company.

Sagar claimed in his police complaint that after having dinner at the Sector 31 market in Gurugram, he along with Pooja left for the Delhi-Jaipur Highway for a drive in his SUV around 8 pm on Tuesday.

When they returned to his residence in Sector 40 and were about 50 metres away on the Extension Road around 11.15 pm, the complainant said, three persons with masked faces and riding a bike forced them to stop.

"They approached the SUV, and pointed pistols at us and asked us to lower the SUV windowpanes. When we did not comply, they fired at us. While I escaped, Pooja, who was driving, was hit in the head from close range, after which the accused fled," he claimed.

He said that he could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle as it was quite dark.

Sagar later took the injured woman to the hospital in his SUV and informed the police and her family.

"The complainant said all three culprits were in their thirties. Police visited the crime spot along with a forensic expert to collect evidence. A team of Sector 65 police station along with the Crime Branch is investigating. The woman is still critical," said Sandeep Malik, ACP (Sohna).

Police registered a case of attempt to murder and common intension under the IPC and the Arms Act at the Sector 65 police station but didn't mention Sections pertaining to carjacking attempt in the FIR.

