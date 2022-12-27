Gurugram, December 27: A 40-year-old member of the Badhra block samiti was allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in a guest house located in Gurugram's Sector-31, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Ashok Kumar was found allegedly hanging in the washroom of the guest house on Monday evening. According to the police, the victim was the winning candidate of Ward 1 of the Badhra block samiti in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana, they said. Kolkata Shocker: 'Depressed' Girl Dies by Suicide After Celebrating Argentina's Win in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final.

A few members of the samiti were staying in the Himalaya Guest House in Sector-31 for the last two days. The police said the actual reason behind the death was yet to be known. The cause of death will be known after an autopsy. Kerala Shocker: Man, Who Hacked Live-In Partner to Death, Found Hanging in Thiruvananthapuram Jail.

"No suicide note was found on the spot. The matter is under investigation," Inspector Satish Kunar, Station House Officer of Gurugram's Sector-40 police station, said.

