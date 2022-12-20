Kolkata, December 20: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl reportedly killed herself by hanging after celebrating Argentina's win and Lionel Messi's heroics at the FIFA World Cup Final with the family in Kolkata in the early hours of Monday. The girl was found hanging by the ceiling with a rope. As per the report published by the Times of India, the second-year student was suffering from depression and was under medication.

The incident came to light in the early hours of Monday when the girl's mother went to wake her up at around 5:45 am. She got suspicious when the girl did not respond. Following this, the mother called her husband and they both started calling the girl. They somehow entered the room only to find the girl hanging from the ceiling with a rope. FIFA World Cup Final Match Event Turns Tragic for Mumbai Parents As Three-Year-Old Son Falls to Death From Club's Fifth Floor During Party.

The girl reportedly was suffering from depression. Investigating officers found a diary in her room wherein the girl had written about her anxiety and depression. The other writings in the diary were ‘was no good for the world’. At one place, she said ‘no one loved her," the report added. A probe has been launched into the matter. IIIT Basar Student Dies by Suicide in Telangana, Investigation Underway.

In another incident, a couple in Mumbai were left in shock after their three-year-old son died after falling from the fifth floor as he slipped out of a gap in railing late Sunday evening. The incident took place at Garware Club in Churchgate where the couple was watching the final on the club's sixth-floor terrace.

