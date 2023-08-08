Bulandshahr, August 8: Four people were killed when their van was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the district's Dibai area, police said on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Couple Among Three Dead in Visakhapatnam After Speeding Car With Six Drunk Youths Hits Two-Wheeler (Watch Video).

The accident occurred late on Monday when the van, which was on its way to Nodia from Sambhal, was hit by another vehicle and fell into a ditch, ASP (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said.

Four Killed in Accident in Bulandshahr

The victims have been identified as Pramod (18), Neeraj (21), Jitendra (30) and Pushpendra (25). One Mukesh was injured in the accident. A probe is underway, he saod.