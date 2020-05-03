General Bipin Rawat Lauds Bravery of Army Personnel Martyred in Hardwara Encounter, Says They Lived Up to The Motto ‘Service Before Self’

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, May 3: Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Sunday lauded the determination and valour of the Armed personnel who lost their lives in the Handwara enounter. Rawat said the operations in Handwara highlights the determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of the people. The CDS added saying that the Commanding Officer leading from the front along with other personnel of the unit and J&K Police have laid down their lives, living up to the motto; 'Service Before Self'.

General Rawat added saying that the armed forces are proud of the courage shown by the Army personnel as they have successfully eliminated the terrorists. "We salute these brave personnel and express our deepfelt condolences for the bereaved families", Rawat said.

On Sunday, four Indian Army personnel including the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with 2 soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan lost their lives in an encounter in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir Two terrorists were also neutralised in the encounter

team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists who had already reached there. While the four Army personnel and the police Sub Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.