Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Among 4 Army Personnel, 1 Jammu And Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Martyred in Handwara Encounter; Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, May 3: Four Indian Army personnel including a Colonel and a Major were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to a statement by the Indian Army Spokesperson, a team of 5 Army and Jammu and Kashmir personnel comprising of 2 Army officers, 2 Army soldiers and 1 Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom during the gunfight. The official added that during the process, the team was subjected to a heavy volume of fire by terrorists.

The Army personnel who lost their lives in the gunfight include Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with 2 soldiers an one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan lost their lives in the encounter. The name of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer, who lost his life in the Handwara operation, is Colonel Ashutosh Sharma. He had been part of several successful counter-terrorist operations in the past.

The fierce gunfight took place between the security forces and terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials of the Indian Army said that two terrorists have also been killed in the encounter. The Army said a team of 21 RR had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from terrorists who had already reached there. "Four Armymen & a Sub Inspector lost their lives. Civilians stuck in the house were also safely evacuated", the Indian Army said. Operation Melahura: 3 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces During Encounter.

Take a Look at the tweets:

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit lost his life in an encounter yesterday with terrorists in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir. He had been part of several successful counter-terrorist operations in the past. pic.twitter.com/0buVlo9shj — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

The name of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer, who lost his life in the Handwara operation, is Colonel Ashutosh Sharma. He had been part of several successful counter-terrorist operations in the past: Indian Army officials — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

According to Army Spokesperson on Handwara Operation in Jammu & Kashmir, based on the intelligence input that terrorists were taking the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla, Handwara of Kupwara district hostage, a joint operation was launched by Army and J&K Police.

The encounter had started between terrorists and security forces at Chanjmullah area of Handwara on the evening of May 2, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Jammu and Kashmir Police had said o Saturday that two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in the encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama.