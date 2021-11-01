New Delhi, November 1: A hotel owner was allegedly shot dead in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Sunday. The incident took place near his hotel, Dolphin International, in Mahipalpur on late Sunday. The deceased was identified as a 52-year-old businessman, Krishan Pal Sehrawat. He was shot in the head allegedly over a financial dispute. Police suspect the role of his tenant in the murder. Delhi Shocker: Man Killed Over Parking Dispute in Dabri.

Sehrawat had given his hotel on lease to a man named Rohan Mishra 10 months ago. The deceased was having a financial dispute with Mishra. As per reports, the dispute was over pending electricity bills and non-payment of the lease amount. After the murder, Mishra and his associates are on the run.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, at around 11 pm on Sunday, Sehrawat’s brother called the police and gave information about the alleged murder. As per the preliminary investigation, the deceased even had a scuffle with his tenant over the financial dispute. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Mother-In-Law in Dwarka, Arrested.

“The caller told us that his brother was shot in Mahipalpur. Sehrawat was rushed to Spinal Injury Centre, where the doctors declared him dead. He had a gunshot wound near his temple,” reported the media house quoting Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Southwest) as saying. A murder case has been registered. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

