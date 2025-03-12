Chandigarh, March 12: The main Opposition Congress in Haryana is set to be wiped out in the civic polls as early leads in the underway counting of ballots indicated that the state ruling BJP is leading on nine out of 10 posts of mayor. In one Municipal Corporation, an Independent, a BJP rebel, is leading. The results would be the first electoral test for the Congress and the BJP after the latter won the Assembly polls in Haryana in October, 2024, for the record third consecutive term.

The Congress has never contested the municipal polls on its symbol, except in the mayoral elections of three municipal corporations in December 2020. In the Mayor's election in the industrial town of Manesar, Independent candidate Inderjit Yadav is leading by 1,638 votes in the first round. He has secured 4,809 votes, while BJP's Sunder Lal got 3,171 votes. Another independent candidate Vijay Singh polled 3,133 votes. The Congress candidate Neeraj Yadav got just 273 votes. Haryana Municipal Election 2025 Results Today: Counting of Votes Underway for 7 Corporations.

The elections for seven municipal corporations -- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar -- were held on March 2, while the voting for the Panipat municipal corporation was held separately on March 9. Bypolls for the posts of mayor in Ambala and Sonipat and the election of the presidents and ward members in 21 municipal committees were also held on March 2.

Votes are also being counted for municipal councils in Ambala Sadar, Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi, Thanesar, Sirsa, Sohna (by-election), and 21 other municipal councils. By-elections for the post of president in Assandh and Ismailabad municipal councils were also held. Forty-six per cent of the more than 51 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise for civic body polls on March 2. Haryana Municipal Body Elections 2025: 46.5% Voter Turnout Recorded in Civic Polls.

A total of 26 ward members have already been elected unopposed. Among them, Kuldeep Singh (Faridabad), Vikas Yadav (Gurugram), Sankalp Bhandari and Sanjeev Kumar Mehta (Karnal), and Bhavna (Yamunanagar) secured unopposed wins from their respective wards in municipal corporations. Likewise, three ward members were elected unopposed in Ambala Sadar and Thanesar, while 18 others won unopposed in various municipal committees across the state. Ahead of the polls, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had exuded confidence that the BJP would win the contests. He said work would be done three times faster after the formation of a "triple-engine" government -- centre, state and the civic bodies.

