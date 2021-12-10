Haryana, December 10: In yet another case of rape, Hisar women’s police station has booked Ramesh Godara, the district president of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) for allegedly raping a 36-year-old woman for nearly 4 years. The zero FIR has been registered at Hisar women’s police station and it has been sent to Chandigarh Police for further investigation.

In her complaint, the victim has alleged that the accused first raped her in 2017 in Chandigarh's MLA hostel and took photos and videos of it, and then began to blackmail her for sexual favors even after she got married. He had called her to MLA hostel in Chandigarh on the pretext of getting her treatment from a doctor. She claimed that the accused had threaten to kill her several times. The police department showed least interest in her complaint, she further said. Uttar Pradesh: Man Gets Death Penalty for Rape, Murder of a 12-Year-Old Girl in Bahraich.

As per the report published by TOI, the victim went to Adampur police station to lodge a complaint, but she was told that the area of crime is out of their jurisdiction hence an FIR cannot be filed but settlement can be done. She then went to Hisar women's police station and filed a zero FIR.

Based on the victim's complaint, the accused has been booked under sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

