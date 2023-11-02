Chandigarh, November 2: As many as 60 girl students have lodged a complaint of sexual assault against the principal of a senior secondary school of girls in Haryana’s Jind. The state government has placed the accused, Kartar Singh, under suspension after an inquiry. He is still at large.

The Haryana State Commission for Women is looking into allegations of two girl students who might have died by suicide because of sexual assault by the principal. Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia told the media that 60 girls have alleged sexual assault against the principal. Mathura: Man Who Sexually Assaulted Minor Boy in Cattle Shed Awarded Life Term After 30 Days of Trial and Testimonies of 12 Witnesses.

"We are also pursuing the serious allegations that two girls committed suicide because of the sexual assault by the principal." The victim girls, in a five-page handwritten letter to the National Commission for Women on August 31, said the principal, with the help of a woman teacher, had been sexually harassing girl students. They alleged the principal had fixed black glasses in the window of his room.

"A woman teacher sends girls to meet the principal in his room. The principal touches the girls inappropriately and also talks in filthy language," one of the girls said in the complaint. The main complainant said the principal had molested her on two occasions and when she asked him to stop, he threatened her to rusticate from the school.

"The principal told me to support him, otherwise be ready to face dire consequences. He had sexually assaulted several girls," the girl said. For its hearing, the state commission for women on Thursday summoned the accused, police officials, including the DSP heading the SIT constituted in the case, and officials of the Education Department.

"It is a matter of serious concern that an accused against whom such grave allegations have been made is still not arrested. The commission will take up the issue with the authorities in the government at the high level to take action against the police officials,” said Bhatia. IAF Officer Accused in Sexual Assault Case Turns Himself Before Bhubaneshwar Court.

At the intervention of the National Commission for Women, the Haryana government suspended the accused principal on October 27. Also the police registered a first information report (FIR) on October 31 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 354 (assault to outrage women’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).