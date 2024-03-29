Kahnour, March 29: In a shocking incident reported from Rohtak district in Haryana, a 66-year-old man was stabbed by a young assailant, causing his intestines to protrude. The elderly man was brutally stabbed by the young assailant in the middle of a street in Kahnour village when he tried to intervene into a fight between a group of men. The incident reportedly took place on Monday, March 25. The accused individual has been identified as Mukesh, and a case has been registered against him based on the statement of the injured.

As per Free Press Journal, the reported incident took place on Holi when the victim was returning to his house. Somnath, a resident of the village, told in his complaint that he witnessed a group of individuals engaged in physical altercation when he was returning home from his daughter Neha's house on the Holi night. Subsequently, he tried to intervene to build a consensus between the individuals. A man, in a fit of rage, instead attacked the elderly person and stabbed him multiple times with a knife. Haryana Shocker: Elderly Woman, Her Sister-in-Law Crushed to Death by Goods Train at Faridabad Railway Station After Slipping Off Platform's Edge.

In his complaint, the victim recounted that the accused not only threatened and abused him but also stabbed him three times. Furthermore, he mentioned that Mukesh warned him of consequences for intervening. He was also injured on his shoulder and hand as he had put his hand forward in defence during the attack. Haryana Shocker: Gurugram-Based Businessman Allegedly Shot Dead by Minor Members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Following the knife attack, Somnath collapsed on the ground. The alert villagers came to the victim's rescue and shifted him to the government hospital in Kahanaur, from where he was referred to PGI Rohtak. Upon receiving information from bystanders, the Kalanaur police promptly arrived at the scene and registered a case of attempted murder against the accused, who is currently on the run.

