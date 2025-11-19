Chennai, November 19: In a shocking incident that has triggered widespread outrage, a Class 12 girl from Rameswaram was brutally stabbed to death by a 21-year-old youth on Wednesday after she repeatedly refused his persistent demands to enter into a romantic relationship. The accused, identified as Muniyaraj, has been arrested by the police. The victim, Shalini, a Class 12 student at the Rameswaram Government Girls Higher Secondary School, lived with her family in Cherankottai near Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district. Her father, Mariyappan, earns his livelihood as a fisherman and is the father of two daughters, of whom Shalini was the elder.

According to police sources, Muniyaraj -- who lived in the same locality -- had been harassing the teenager for several days, pressuring her to accept his love proposal. Disturbed by his repeated advances, Shalini informed her father about the harassment. Angered and concerned for his daughter’s safety, Mariyappan confronted the youth at his house and warned him to stop troubling her. However, this intervention appeared to have infuriated the accused further. Prayagraj Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Uttar Pradesh, Writes on Floor With Her Blood 'Mera Pati Nirdosh Hai' To Pass Murder As Suicide; Arrested.

On the day of the incident, when Shalini was on her way to school, a furious Muniyaraj allegedly confronted her and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. The attack was so severe that the young girl died on the spot before any help could arrive. Residents, who witnessed the horrific scene, immediately alerted the Port Police Station. Police personnel rushed to the location, recovered the girl’s body, and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

A special team launched a search for the accused, who had fled the area after committing the crime. He was later arrested and taken into custody for interrogation. The gruesome murder has shocked the entire locality, particularly parents of school-going children, and has reignited concerns over the safety of girls in the region. Large crowds gathered outside the hospital and the police station, demanding swift and stern action against the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Man From Gujarat Beaten to Death With Wooden Stool and Fire Extinguisher in Girgaon, Accused Arrested.

Police officials have assured that a detailed investigation is underway and that the accused will face the strictest punishment under the law. The senseless killing of the young student has left the community grieving and outraged, with calls rising for stronger measures to prevent crimes against women and children.

