Chandigarh, August 4: In a shocking incident, two minor brothers died on Tuesday after consuming suspected 'poisonous dinner' the previous night. Their mother is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital, as per reports. A case of poisoning is being suspected. According to a report by the Times of India, the police said that the cause of 'poisoning' is yet to be ascertained. The incident has been reported from Risalwa village of Karnal district in Haryana. Uttar Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies 3 Days After Wedding, 6 Detained Including Husband.

According to the report, the trio had cooked rice and potato for dinner on Monday night which the mother had cooked following which their condition started to worsen and the they were rushed to the hospital. The elder of the two bothers- Prateek, aged 11 years- was declared dead while the younger one -Sagar, aged 9 years- died on Tuesday. Meanwhile, their mother is said to be critical and undergoing treatment at the hospital. Uttar Pradesh: Couple Commits Suicide by Consuming Poison in Bareilly.

Assandh SHO Kamaldeep police told the Times of India that the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The actual cause of death would be ascertained only after they receive the postmortem and viscera report. The police has launched the investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident, a woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her husband's house, barely three days after the wedding in Dugawar village in Sambhal district. The deceased's family had accused the woman's in-laws of poisoning her over dowry demands.

