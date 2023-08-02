Gurugram, Aug 2: Panic has gripped shopkepeers in Gurugram after several shops were attacked as a result of the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district, with several migrants workers leaving the city in fear. Amid the violence, several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repair shops at Gurugram's Pataudi Chowk, Khandsa Road, and Sector-70 were attacked on Tuesday. Some shopkepers have posted notices outside their businesses, saying they belonged to a certain community in an effort to avoid any untoward acts of violence by agitated mobs.

Laxman Tiwari, who runs a juice shop at Sector-70, said: "Few people had visited the Sector-70 market on Tuesday and asked about our religion. When I told them that I am a Hindu, they left the shop without beating us and did not create any problem. They said, 'you are Hindu so we have no problem' and left the shop." Miscreants are targeting open hollows, meat shops, scrap shops, furniture markets, and tire puncture shops which are owned by the minority community in Gurugram. Violence in Haryana and Manipur: BJP Indulges in Conspiracy, Riots When Elections Are Near, Says Samajwadi Party Leader Shivpal Yadav.

