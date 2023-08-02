The Supreme Court issued a directive to the police authorities, instructing them to prevent any acts of violence or hate speeches during the protest marches organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in different areas of the Delhi-National Capital Region today. The Apex court has directed authorities to deploy additional forces, if required, to install CCTV cameras and everything recorded to be preserved. This measure comes in response to the recent communal violence that occurred in Nuh and Gurugram, Haryana. Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh During Procession a Conspiracy, Detailed Probe To Be Conducted, Says State Home Minister Anil Vij.

SC on Haryana Violence

Senior Advocate CU Singh, for applicant, apprises SC, 23 protests are being organised in Delhi. SC says there should be no hate speech, no violence, if required deploy additional forces, CCTV cameras to be installed and everything recorded to be preserved. — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

