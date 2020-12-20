Hathras, Dec 20: Two days after the CBI charge-sheeted the four accused of gang-rape and murder in the Hathras case, the family of the 19-year-old victim has said that they want to move out of the village.

"The families of the four accused are influential people in the village and the four-five Dalit families in the village want to stay out of 'trouble' and will not support us. There are over 63 upper caste families who do not even talk to us. The atmosphere has turned even more hostile after the charge-sheet was filed on Friday," said one of the brothers of the victim, who did not wish to be named. Hathras Gangrape: Girl Raped by 4 Men in UP Dies at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The victim had said in her dying declaration that she had been gang-raped by the accused but the Uttar Pradesh Police denied that rape had taken place.

The gang-rape and assault of the 19-year-old on September 14 and her death in a Delhi hospital on September 30 had led to national outrage that was further aggravated after her mortal remains were allegedly cremated in the dead of the night by the district administration despite opposition from the family

The family has been provided CRPF security, but the family members say that the security personnel will not remain there for all times to come.

"We want the government to give us a house in Delhi so that we can be away from here and lead our lives in peace," the brother said.

The victim's lawyer, Seema Kushwaha, also told a news channel that she would seek the transfer of the case to Delhi.

"UP officials are also accused of negligence in the case. We will seek their inclusion in the charge sheet. It is certainly not safe for the family to live in their village," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).