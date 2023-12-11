While hearing a PIL seeking implementation of "one nation, one education’" nationwide, Delhi High court asked petitioner -- BJP leader and Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay how it can issue directions to implement common syllabus in all schools when education falls within the Concurrent list of the Constitution and each State operates its own education board. Emphasising that states have the right, the High Court further questioned, "How can we pass directions for one nation, one education board? There are state boards everywhere. What do we do about the lists (under the Constitution of India)? States have the right. How can we restrict them"? Previously, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) objected to the petition, contending that a Uniform Board or syllabus across India fails to consider the local context, culture, and language. The case is scheduled for further hearing on May 14, 2024. 'This Man Needs a Course Correction': Delhi High Court Asks Lawyer To Tender Apology Within Two Days for Filing Plea Against Anti-Tobacco Warnings on TV Shows and Movies.

Education Is in Concurrent List, How Can We Stop States, Says Delhi High Court:

