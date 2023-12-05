On Tuesday, December 5, the Delhi High Court reportedly pulled up a lawyer who filed a petition against the display of anti-tobacco warning messages during movies and TV shows. The high court also asked the lawyer to tender an apology through an affidavit of regret within two days. The court observed while hearing the lawyer’s appeal against the remarks made by a single judge who had earlier dismissed his petition. "This man needs a course correction. What the learned single judge has said, it is absolutely correct. The petition should have never been filed," Justice Manmohan remarked. HC on Alimony to Wife: Purpose of Domestic Violence Act is to Support Victims, Not Sent People to Jail For Failing to Pay Maintenance, Says Delhi High Court.

HC Pulls Up Lawyer, Asks Him to Tender Apology

