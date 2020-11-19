New Delhi, November 19: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the central government has approved a new category for selection and nomination of candidates from ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ under Central Pool MBBS/BDS seats for 2020-21. He said that there will be quota for COVID warriors' children. Delhi Covid Hospitals Allowed to Engage MBBS Students, Interns to Assist Duty Doctors.

"Five Central Pool MBBS seats have been reserved for this category for the academic year 2020-21," Vardhan said, adding that “It will honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served selflessly.”

The selection of candidates will be done by the Medical Council Committee or MCC through the online application on the basis of marks obtained in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)- 2020.

Vardhan said that 90-95 percent COVID-19 is only about the protection and motivating others. "You can protect yourself from this deadly virus with small precautions like wearing a good quality mask properly, maintaining social distance and taking care of hand-hygiene," he added.

