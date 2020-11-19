New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday allowed COVID-19 designated hospitals to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns, and BDS doctors to assist duty doctors in controlling the pandemic.

According to an official order, the fourth-year and fifth-year MBBS students and dental doctors will assist duty doctors at the honorarium of Rs 1,000 for an 8-hour shift and Rs 2,000 for a 12-hour shift per day.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand of ICU beds and medical HR in the hospitals of GNCTD Delhi for management of COVID-19, all MDs/Directors of COVID Hospitals of GNCTD are permitted to engage 4th and 5th-year MBBS students, Interns and BDS pass doctors to assist the duty doctors at the honorarium of Rs 1,000 (8 hrs shift) and Rs 2,000 (12 hrs shift) per day by exercising powers delegated to them Under Section 50 of Disaster Management Act," the order said.

The Delhi government, in its order, also said that in the case of interns, the honorarium would be over and above their stipend.

This comes as the COVID-19 tally in the national capital crossed the five lakh mark on Wednesday with 7,486 new cases. The city recorded 131 fatalities over the last 24 days, the highest number of deaths in a single day, pushing the death toll in the city to 7,943. (ANI)

