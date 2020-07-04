Mumbai, July 4: Mumbai will receive heavy rains during the next 48 hours, accompanied by a high tide of 4.57 metres at 11:38 am today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Another high tide of 3.82 metres will happen at 11:17 pm. The Monsoon showers have made their way to Mumbai and the city is witnessing heavy rainfall for past few days. Scroll down to check the calendar of high tide date and time in Mumbai for July month. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Likely During Next 48 Hours, IMD Asks Citizens to Stay Away from Sea Shore Amid High Tide Warning.

Mumbai will experience a 4.65 metres high tide at 12:33 pm on July 5. On July 6, two high tides of 3.81 metres and 4.67 metres will occur at 12:03 am and 1:03 pm respectively. Similarly, on July 7, a high tide of 3.76 metres at 12:47 am, followed by a high tide of 4.67 metres at 1:41 pm. Two high tides of 3.67 metres and 4.50 metres will happen at 1:29 am and 2:18 pm on July 8. Click here to check high tide date and time in Mumbai for July month.

On Friday, heavy showers, often accompanied by thunder, were witnessed in Mumbai and the suburbs. There was in waterlogging at several areas in the city and suburbs, hindering traffic flow, said the BMC Disaster Control. Flooding was reported in Cuffe Parade, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Byculla, Sion, Chira Bazaar, Masjid Bunder and surroundings.

