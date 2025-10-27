India Women is all set to take on Australia Women in the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. In 2017, India Women defeated Australia in the semifinal to enter the final. They will look to repeat it this time and make their candidature stronger for the title. The other two teams that have qualified for the semifinal are England Women and South Africa Women. Interestingly, India have lost all three face-offs with the other semifinalists in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league stage. To be able to defeat Australia, India will have to be in their absolute best. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will aim to leave no stones unturned. What Happens if India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal is Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai? Which Team Qualifies for WWC Final?

Smriti Mandhana has been in terrific form in the ongoin ICC Women's World Cup 2025. She received solid support from Pratika Rawal but Rawal has been ruled out of the competition with a severe ankle sprain she suffered during the India Women vs Bangladesh Women match. Shafali Verma has been named as replacement. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been hot and cold with the bat. She will need to step up given India are losing out on Rawal. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has faced interruption by rain. Six matches in the competition has been washed out so far. The forecast for the India vs Australia semifinal at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is not promising as well. Fans eager to know whether there is a reserve day in case of rain washing out play in the IND vs AUS ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal on October 30, will get the entire information here. Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal in India Women’s National Cricket Team Ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

Is There A Reserve Day For India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup Semi-Final 2?

Yes, there is a reserve day for the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match. If the match cannot be completed in the matchday due to rain, it can be completed on October 31, Friday, which is the reserve day. Full efforts will be made on October 30 to conduct the minimum overs (20 overs each side) required to finish the game, but if rain doesn't allow, the match will go to the reserve day.

