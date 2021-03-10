Shimla, March 10: At least six persons were killed when a private bus in which they were travelling veered off the road and rolled down in a gorge in remote Tissa in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner D.C. Rana told the media that six passengers died on the spot. Kerala Bus Accident: 6 Dead After Bus Crashes Into House in Kasargod’s Rajapuram; CM Pinarayi Vijayan Expresses Grief.

The injured were shifted to the Medical College in district headquarters Chamba, some 450 km from the state capital. The casualties were expected to rise, he added. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

