Lucknow, December 18: An employee in Lucknow Zoo was killed in an attack by a hippopotamus on Monday. The employee, Suraj, had entered the enclosure of the hippo to clean the area when he was attacked. Suraj died on the spot. Another employee Raju was also injured in the attack and has been admitted to the hospital.

The hippo had been brought to Lucknow Zoo a few weeks ago from Kanpur. The deceased Suraj had been working in the zoo for the past 12 years and is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Zoo director Aditi Singh did not respond to calls while zoo employees have gathered in an agitated mood at the civil hospital where the body of the deceased was brought and the injured Raju has been admitted.

