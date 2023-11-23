Cape Town, November 23: In a tragic incident, a park ranger who had dedicated eight years of his life to protecting wildlife from poachers at Mkhuze Game Reserve in South Africa was crushed to death by a hippopotamus. The hippo was shot down by other rangers who rushed to the spot after hearing commotion.

As per the report published by the Metro, Sphamandla Mthembu, 31, was with three colleagues at the Mkhuze Game Reserve on Sunday, where they were guarding a group of elephants and rhinos. After getting a tip-off that poachers had sneaked into the park at night, they followed some tracks and split into two teams to surround them. But he startled a huge hippo that was heading back to the river. The hippo rushed at him, and he shot at the animal to try to save himself. But it was too late, the hippo had already caught him in its mouth. Lion Attack in South Africa: Man Mauled to Death and Eaten Alive by Big Cat in Dinokeng Game Reserve.

The other rangers heard the shots and came to help their wounded friend. They shot their guns until the hippo stopped moving. But the ranger died from the injuries caused by the hippo’s teeth and weight while they waited for medical help. A game reserve worker told a local reporter, “It happened so fast, and the hippo appeared out of nowhere and attacked, bit, and stomped on the ranger who had fired at it. The others were shooting, too, but by the time it was over, the ranger was gone. They said there was so much blood, and they couldn’t believe he was still breathing when they got to him.” Large Elephant Kills Safari Ranger Kabelo Mashao at Inverdoorn Private Nature Reserve in South Africa After Fleeing its Enclosure.

The incident left Shie Mkhize, the CEO of Ezemvelo Kwazulu-Natal Wildlife Park, heartbroken. He said that the tragedy was compounded by the fact that Mthembu had recently lost a young child, and his family was still grieving. He also expressed his sympathy for the other rangers who witnessed the horrific attack. The South African Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred at 5.30 am, an hour after sunrise.

