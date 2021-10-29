Chandigarh, October 29: A consumer commission has imposed a fine on a travel agency and a Manali-based hotel for duping a Chandigarh-based couple by sharing fake pictures of balcony view. The couple dragged the travel agency, Travel Talkies, and hotel The Humsour View in Manali, to the Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, alleging that the two firms had spoiled their honeymoon by not fulfilling their commitments. Dead Cockroach Found Afloat in Jamun Bowl, Bengaluru Hotel Ordered to Pay Rs 55,000 to Customer.

The complainant booked a tour package of about Rs 30,500 for two couples via Travel Talkies and paid Rs 10,302 on December 15, 2020. They were impressed by pictures of the The Humsour View accommodation, with a view from the balcony, shared by the firm through WhatsApp, according to a report by The Indian Express. However, when the complainant, his wife and another couple reached the hotel on the scheduled date, they were not offered welcome drinks as well as denied room. Chandigarh Police Commit Blunder, Reveal Name and Personal Detail of Diplomat Who Was Molested.

Both Travel Talkes and The Humsour View refused to arrange rooms for the couples. Consequently, the four had to make a stay at a different hotel. When the matter the Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, it held the two firms guilty and ordered them to pay Rs 27,302 to the complainant.

The commission observed: "It is important to note here that honeymoon holds a special place and sentimental value in the lives of newlyweds who plan in advance, after exploring and surfing various options, and finally make the reservations for the hotel, travel and other activities as per their requirements and budget. All this is done to avoid any last minute hurdles so that they can enjoy each other’s company."

"Therefore, it was but natural for the complainant (newlyweds) to be sulking and feeling cheated if the promised services were not provided. Hence, the complainant was well within his right to make alternate arrangement at his own in another hotel and OPs are bound to refund the amount paid to them as well as compensate the complainant for the inconvenience caused to him," the commission added.

