Prayagraj, September 5: He worked as a sweeper, made a living by begging and when he died, he was a rich man. Dheeraj, a safai karamchari in a hospital, died of tuberculosis in the wee hours of Sunday.

He is survived by his 80-year-old mother. Dheeraj's father was also a safai karamchari in the same hospital and after his death, Dheeraj had got the job. For some strange reason, both father and son, had never withdrawn any money from their salary account.

"Dheeraj never withdrew money form his account. He and his mother survived on the latter's pension and if he needed money, he would ask for the same from friends, workers and even outsiders. His account has over Rs 70 lakhs in it," said a friend of the deceased.

A few months ago, some officials came to inquire about the money from Dheeraj and he satisfied them with his explanation. "He did not marry because he was afraid that the woman would decamp with his money. He would even file an Income Tax return every year," said the friend.

