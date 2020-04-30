Hot Liquid Metal Spilled on Ground at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, None Hurt

Hot liquid metal spilled on ground at Visakhapatnam steel plant (Photo Credits: ANI)

Visakhapatnam, April 30: An accident took place at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday after hot liquid metal was spilled on the ground. According to reports, a ladle carrying metal weighing about 120 tons slipped in the Continus Casting wing behind CCM-3. Fortunately, no one was injured when 120 tonnes of hot liquid metal was spilled on the ground. Toxic Ash Leaks From Reliance Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, Five Swept Away (Watch Video).

"The accident happened due to the main hoist of the crane developing a technical snag," a spokesperson of the plant told Telangana Today. There was no major damage to any equipment or machinery even though 120 tonnes of hot liquid metal spilled on the ground. Visuals from the spot showed hot liquid metal spilled on the ground.

Picture of Hot Liquid Metal Spilled on Ground at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant:

Visakhapatnam: A mishap was averted at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant today as no worker was injured in the incident where 120 tonnes of hot liquid metal spilled on the ground at the plant's steel melting shop. pic.twitter.com/SBnanqEm8y — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Earlier this month, an artificial pond that stores fly ash and toxic residue from a coal power plant run by Reliance Power in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli leaked. Following the leak of toxic ash from Reliance Power's plant, five people went missing after they were swept away. Crops in nearby areas were also damaged. This is the third such incident in the last one year in Singrauli.