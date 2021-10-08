Ahmedabad, October 8: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Vadodara where a woman was allegedly forced to commit suicide by her husband and stepson. Reports inform that the incident came to light after the brother of the deceased filed a complaint with Sola police alleging that his 40-year-old sister, was forced to commit suicide on June 1 by the duo. The TOI report quoted 34-year-old Kamlesh Prajapati saying that his sister Ila Prajapati ended her life after being harassed by her husband and her stepson.

The man, in his FIR with Sola police, said that his sister Ila Prajapati committed suicide due to harassment by her husband Nilesh Prajapati and her stepson Harsh Prajapati, both residents of Ghatlodia. Gujarat Shocker: 19-Year-Old Boy Killed, Body Dumped in Open Sewer for Talking to Woman in Kutch.

Kamlesh owns a distributorship of a chocolate company in Vadodara. In his complaint, he said that Ila and Nilesh got married around 13 years ago and it was the second marriage for both of them. He alleged that Nilesh thrashed her quite often doubting that she had an affair with someone. The brother of the deceased further said that around two years ago, Ila's husband thrashed her badly after which she was admitted to a hospital. Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Blackmailed And Raped Repeatedly For Past One Year By Two Men in Halvad; Case Registered.

He added that she had not filed any police complaint then as she wanted to save her marriage. Adding further, he said that her stepson Harsh also began thrashing and abusing her. Upset and aggrieved with this behavior, Ila hanged herself and ended her husband’s house on June 1.

