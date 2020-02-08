Hyderabad: Seven Cars Charred in Fire at Service Centre in Musheerabad

Seven Cars Charred in Fire at Service Centre in Musheerabad. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hyderabad, February 8: Seven cars were charred in a major fire that took place at a car service center in Hyderabad's Musheerabad area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"We received information that a major fire broke out at a car service center located in Musheerabad area. Four fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and after some time the fire was doused completely. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at High-Rise Apartment Building in Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods.

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a car service centre in Musheerabad area, early morning today; Fire has been doused now. pic.twitter.com/DLFYlBwZDa — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Seven cars were charred inside the service center," said a fire official. The cause of the fire is not known yet and the exact reason will be ascertained after the investigation.