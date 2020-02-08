Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at High-Rise Apartment Building in Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods

Fire in residential apartment at Nerul Seawoods (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 5: A massive fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, February 8. Fire tenders are present at the spot to control the blaze. The reason for the blaze is not yet known. Till the time this news was published, no injuries or casualties were reported. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Malabar Hill, Firefighters And Water Tankers at Spot.

On Friday, a level 2 fire was reported in a leather workshop at Milan Industrial Estate in the city. Five fire tenders and four water tanks were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. It took firemen an hour time to control the fire. No casualties were reported. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Kurla West, Firefighters And Water Tankers at Spot; Watch Video.

ANI Tweet:

Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods; Fire tenders present at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NIiK8c7kLe — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

A similar fire broke out on Wednesday evening in a residential building in the posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai. The blaze broke out on the fifth floor of the 15-storey tower. Firemen had rescued five men and three women from the building.