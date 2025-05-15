A family outing turned into horror for Bhavika Tilwani, a Maninagar resident, who discovered a dead lizard’s tail inside a Havmor Happy Cone she was eating with her children on Tuesday. After consuming part of the cone, Bhavika experienced severe vomiting and was hospitalised at L G Hospital. Her video describing the incident went viral, prompting swift action from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Authorities sealed the unlicensed Mahalaxmi Corner parlour and fined Havmor Ice Cream Pvt Ltd INR 50,000. AMC confirmed the cone originated from Havmor’s Naroda factory. Samples were sent for testing, and a recall of the affected batch was ordered. Havmor stated it is investigating the issue and remains in contact with the consumer to ensure accountability and safety. Cockroach in Dosa: Customer Finds Burnt Cockroach in Masala Dosa at Hyderabad’s Sri Raghavendra Hotel (Watch Videos).

Lizard Tail Found in Havmor Ice Cream Cone in Ahmedabad

