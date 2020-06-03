Rajasthan Horror: 23-Year-Old Woman Burnt Alive by Man in Sikar District After She Refuses His Marriage Proposal

Image used for representational purpose only

Sikar, Jun 3: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by a man in Rajasthan's Sikar district after she refused his marriage proposal, police said on Wednesday. According to police, both of them used to take coaching classes for competitive exams in Sikar's Neem Ka Thana town.

The incident took place in Sikar district's Natha Ki Nangal village last week. The accused, identified as Bakesh Kumar, poured petrol on Sunita Kumari and set her ablaze after entering her house on Thursday night, police said. Rajasthan: Minor Girl Gang-Raped in Alwar, Accused Shoots Video to Threaten Her Against Reporting the Incident.

Sunita's family members rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to burn injuries, they said. The accused also attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance and was admitted to a hospital. "The man has been arrested and is under police custody," SHO of Patan police station Narendra Badhana said.