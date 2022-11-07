Hyderabad, November 7: A shocking incident has come to light from Pahadishareef where a man who allegedly forced his ex-wife into prostitution was arrested by the police. The accused was sent to remand. As per the report by the Times of India, the victim got married to the accused four years ago. Reportedly, the couple has a one and half-year-old son. Delhi: Uzbek Girls, Who Exposed International Trafficking, Sex Slavery Racket, Go Missing From Shelter Home, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Summons Police.

The victim, in her complaint to the police, alleged that the accused forced her to have sexual relationships with his friends. He further threatened to kill her. Out of fear, she obliged him. Fed up with the constant harassment, she took a divorce in March. But even after the divorce, the accused still continued the torture and harass her. He even asked her to sleep with his friends after their divorce. Mumbai Police Bust Prostitution Racket Run by Massage Spa at Lower Parel Mall, 6 Thai Women Rescued.

Reportedly, the victim fed up with the torture of the man attempted to end her life on November 2. Mustering up her courage, she filed a complaint against him. On a complaint from the woman, the police booked a case under Sections 363, 323,506 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Sections 4 and 5 of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) and arrested the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2022 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).