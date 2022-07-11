Mumbai, July 11: On Sunday, the NM Joshi Marg police busted a prostitution racket that was being run under the banner of a massage spa in a mall in Lower Parel.

According to a report in the Times of India, the police rescued Thai women and arrested the manager of Thai Spa identified as Alyson Rodricks.

Besides the manager, four customers identified as Navin Basin, Sunil Morkar, Milan Jain and Sadansingh Anand were also held under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Later, all the four accused were produced before the local court that remanded them to police custody. Sources from the police said that six women, all Thai nationals were rescued and sent to rehabilitation centres.

The police have now launched a manhunt to nab the owners and managers of the spa that runs a chain in the city.

