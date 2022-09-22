Hyderabad, Sep 22: At least 20 people fell unconscious and several people were injured after a pandemonium broke out at the Secunderabad Gymkhana Grounds on Thursday.

Police had to resort to lathi charge as close to 30,000 people thronged to purchase tickets for the India-Australia cricket match slated for September 25.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Telangana: A stampede broke out at Gymkhana Ground after a huge crowd of cricket fans gathered there to get tickets for #INDvsAUS match, scheduled for 25th Sept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Police baton charged to disperse the crowd 4 people injured pic.twitter.com/J2OiP1DMlH — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

The Hyderabad Cricket Association had organised ticket sales at the Gymkhana Grounds for the match to be held at the Uppal stadium in the city. From early morning itself, people were seen standing in serpentine queues for the tickets. Video: Stampede at Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad As Huge Crowd of Cricket Fans Gathered To Buy India vs Australia Match Tickets, Four Injured.