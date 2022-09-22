A huge crowd gathered to buy the tickets for upcoming India vs Australia Match, which is to be played on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here. The crowd, however, went out of control and a stampede broke out here in Gymkhana Ground after which the Police performed lathi charge to bring things back to control.

Gymkhana ground stampede:

#WATCH | Telangana: A stampede broke out at Gymkhana Ground after a huge crowd of cricket fans gathered there to get tickets for #INDvsAUS match, scheduled for 25th Sept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Police baton charged to disperse the crowd 4 people injured pic.twitter.com/J2OiP1DMlH — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

