Hyderabad, April 12: The body of an unidentified woman was found in a plastic bag in the Tukkuguda area on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The body was found under the limits of Pahadi Shareef Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. Police suspect the woman was murdered after rape about three days ago. Hyderabad Love Triangle: Engineering Student Beheads Friend, Rips Out His Heart for Harassing Girlfriend; Arrested.

Some locals informed police about a suspected plastic bag lying on Tukkuguda-Srisailam highway. Police rushed there and opened the bag to find a woman's body inside. Police suspect that the woman was raped and strangulated to death. The body was later shifted for autopsy. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Hacked to Death by Three Assailants With Machetes and Sickles in Broad Daylight Near Puranapul; Investigation Underway.

Inspector Kashi Vishwanath said they have taken up the investigation after registering a case. Police were trying to identify the victim based on the missing complaints received in and around the city.

